Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.38 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $29.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.1566 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.