Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. $UMH

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of UMH Properties worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 63,776 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 52,278 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 374.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in UMH Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 111.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 12.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently 642.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMH. Wall Street Zen lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush raised shares of UMH Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 45,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $749,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,101,283 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,041.20. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Angela D. Pruitt sold 1,600 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $25,696.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,074.30. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,782. Insiders own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

