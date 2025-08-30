Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in Ameris Bancorp $ABCB

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 84.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1,120.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $73.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $74.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $81.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABCB

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.