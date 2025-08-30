Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 52.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 62.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 79.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 244.2% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,783.30. The trade was a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $128,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,636.51. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $611,850. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 0.3%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.32 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

