Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in GATX Corporation $GATX

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,558 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GATX. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 12.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in GATX by 2.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in GATX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GATX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Susquehanna set a $190.00 target price on shares of GATX and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE GATX opened at $168.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.18. GATX Corporation has a twelve month low of $127.69 and a twelve month high of $171.62.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $430.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.52 million. GATX had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.52%. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other GATX news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total value of $2,929,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,916.88. The trade was a 64.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Geoffrey Phillips sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $354,354.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,307.60. This represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,779 shares of company stock worth $4,060,328 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

(Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.