Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 21,187 Shares of Burford Capital Limited $BUR

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,187 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Burford Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Burford Capital Stock Up 1.7%

Burford Capital stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Burford Capital had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $191.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.02 million. On average, analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burford Capital

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 210,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $3,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,385.20. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Jonathan Todd Molot sold 210,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $3,066,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 3,406,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,736,725. This represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,700 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Featured Articles

