Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,765 Shares of Dolby Laboratories $DLB

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.6%

DLB opened at $71.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.91. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $68.24 and a 12 month high of $89.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.27.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 19.62%.The firm had revenue of $315.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.880-4.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,807,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,725 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,764.75. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,125,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,681,022.94. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,049 shares of company stock worth $11,045,581. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

