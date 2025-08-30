Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Holdings in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,119 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 29,113 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Buenaventura Mining were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BVN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 17.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 1,534.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,876 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 140,708 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Buenaventura Mining in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Buenaventura Mining by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Buenaventura Mining by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,235,916 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 633,793 shares during the period.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Buenaventura Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

BVN stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.29 million. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 38.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

