Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Position in FMC Corporation $FMC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190,055 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMC. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 66.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on FMC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $56,609.90. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,906.66. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $39.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. FMC Corporation has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $67.75.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.15 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%.The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. FMC has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.980 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 290.00%.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.