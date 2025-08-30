Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,167,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,556,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,895,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,345,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,779,000 after buying an additional 1,058,664 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,583,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,456,000 after buying an additional 341,630 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,993,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.89.

NYSE:PEB opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.10.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $407.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.77 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.590 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -6.90%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

