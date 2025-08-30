IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) & Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Head to Head Contrast

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares IAC and Mitsubishi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -14.52% -8.23% -5.44% Mitsubishi 4.42% 8.03% 3.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of IAC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $3.81 billion 0.72 -$539.90 million ($5.39) -6.79 Mitsubishi $122.26 billion 0.74 $6.27 billion $1.36 16.62

This table compares IAC and Mitsubishi”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mitsubishi has higher revenue and earnings than IAC. IAC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

IAC has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IAC and Mitsubishi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 0 2 12 0 2.86 Mitsubishi 0 2 0 0 2.00

IAC currently has a consensus price target of $47.92, indicating a potential upside of 30.87%. Given IAC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IAC is more favorable than Mitsubishi.

Summary

Mitsubishi beats IAC on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC

IAC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC/InterActiveCorp. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business. Its Industrial Materials segment engages in sale, trading, and development of materials, including steel products, silica sand, cement, ready-mixed concrete, carbon materials, PVC, and functional materials for the automobile, mobility, construction, and infrastructure industries. The Petroleum & Chemicals segment invests in, develops, and trades in crude oil and oil products, LPG, ethylene, methanol, salt, ammonia, plastics, and fertilizers. Its Mineral Resources segment invests in and develops metallurgical coal, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The Industrial Infrastructure segment trades in the field of energy infrastructure, industrial plants, machinery tools, construction and agricultural machinery, elevators, escalators, facility management, ships, and aerospace related equipment. Its Automotive & Mobility segment produces, finances, and sells passenger and commercial cars; and mobility services. The Food Industry segment trades, develops, and sells food resources, fresh foods, consumer goods, and food ingredients. Its Consumer Industry segment supplies products and services a range of fields, including retail and distribution, logistics, healthcare, apparel, and tire, etc. The Power Solution segment is involved in the power and water related businesses, including power generation and transmission, power trading and retail, and development of hydrogen energy sources. Its Urban Development segment engages in the leasing; and urban development, infrastructure, and real estate development, operation, and management businesses. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

