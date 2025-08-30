Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Integer from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $107.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $104.93 and a fifty-two week high of $146.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). Integer had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.61%.The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Integer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.250-6.510 EPS. Analysts expect that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,283.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,815.20. This trade represents a 28.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Spence sold 14,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $1,774,280.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,856.78. The trade was a 43.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Integer by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Integer by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

