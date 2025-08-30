Invesco Ltd. Makes New $2.73 Million Investment in Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. $TCBX

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 432.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 76,594 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 62,019 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 315.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,997 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Third Coast Bancshares

In other Third Coast Bancshares news, insider William Bobbora acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.56 per share, with a total value of $48,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,330. This trade represents a 12.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBX stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $552.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.41. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $40.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 16.30%.The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Third Coast Bancshares declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

