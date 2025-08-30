Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF $RPG Holdings Cut by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 180,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $46.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.