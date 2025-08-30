Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF $RWK Position Cut by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $12,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWK. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RWK opened at $125.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.81. The firm has a market cap of $890.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.31. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $93.24 and a 1 year high of $127.38.
About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.
