iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $EAGG Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,801 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.00% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $38,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

