Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Renaissancere Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,782,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,262,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,586 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,986,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,521 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,003.0% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 941,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 896,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,400,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,382,000 after purchasing an additional 567,008 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $96.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3319 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

