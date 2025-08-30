iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF $EIDO Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.20% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 121,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,029,000.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Down 2.9%

NYSEARCA:EIDO opened at $17.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39.

About iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

