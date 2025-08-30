J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research set a $30.00 price objective on J.Jill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on J.Jill from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.Jill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

J.Jill Stock Performance

J.Jill stock opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.94 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The company had revenue of $153.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 5.72%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter worth $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 1,507.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of J.Jill by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

