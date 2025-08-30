Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG Stake Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.08% of Janus Henderson Group worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.38. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,514.99. This represents a 54.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

