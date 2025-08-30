JAPAN POST BANK (OTCMKTS:JPPTY) Shares Up 16.9% – Should You Buy?

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPPTY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 1,472 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

