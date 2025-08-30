Kellanova (NYSE:K) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on K. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

Kellanova Price Performance

K stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.27. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,260,429 shares of company stock valued at $100,650,980 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

