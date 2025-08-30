Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,077 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 74.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEHC. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $73.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.