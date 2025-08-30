Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,756 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP $WES

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1,856.4% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

WES stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $942.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.17 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.3%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $39.60.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

