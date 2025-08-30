Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,031 Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF $BUFF

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF alerts:

Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of BUFF stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63.

About Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.