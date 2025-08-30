Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 27,401 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF $FALN

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,401 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,133,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,484,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,507,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,178,000 after acquiring an additional 350,001 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,068,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,448,000 after acquiring an additional 476,097 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,064,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after acquiring an additional 80,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,249,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,846,000 after buying an additional 42,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN opened at $27.32 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1416 per share. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.