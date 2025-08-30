Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 30,194 Shares of Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF $YBTC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF (BATS:YBTC – Free Report) by 128.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $593,000.

Get Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF alerts:

Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS YBTC opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $58.31.

About Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF

The Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF (YBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on ETFs holding Bitcoin futures through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by US Treasurys and cash.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF (BATS:YBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.