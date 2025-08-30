Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 704 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. $CPA

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 378.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 8,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 2,813.9% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.83.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $842.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.12 million. Copa had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

CPA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Copa from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Copa from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

