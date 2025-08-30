Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August $ZAUG

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August by 194.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter.

ZAUG opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

The Innovator 1 Yr August (ZAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

