Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THO. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Thor Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Thor Industries by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,885,000 after purchasing an additional 82,961 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $109.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average of $87.00.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Thor Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.300-4.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital set a $77.00 target price on Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,560. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

