Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates $FDRR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDRR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 570.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 4,895.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.95. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $57.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24.

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

