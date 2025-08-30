Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 25,047.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 885,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,259,000 after buying an additional 881,935 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Garmin by 673.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 441,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,823,000 after acquiring an additional 384,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth about $78,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,425,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,000,656,000 after purchasing an additional 357,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,121,000 after purchasing an additional 247,726 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

Garmin Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE GRMN opened at $242.01 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $160.94 and a 1 year high of $246.50. The company has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.35.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 141,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,785,484.50. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $399,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,390. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.