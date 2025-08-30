Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Manulife Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

