Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $45.30 on Friday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $47.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.