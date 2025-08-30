Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at $124,113,000. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $122,795,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,526,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,285,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 5.90%.The company had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 211,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,377.98. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

