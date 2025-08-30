Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 627,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,995,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 262,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,074,000 after purchasing an additional 61,414 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 227,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 221,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $44,302,000.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $285.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.28 and its 200-day moving average is $261.28. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $213.11 and a 52 week high of $287.17.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7666 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

