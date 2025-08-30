Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,104,000 after acquiring an additional 288,576 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,078,000 after acquiring an additional 178,169 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,168,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,887,000 after acquiring an additional 777,031 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,075,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,389,000 after acquiring an additional 349,209 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,741,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,593,000 after acquiring an additional 317,266 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $147,447.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 140,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,950.89. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,266 shares of company stock worth $1,986,931 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.6%

JCI opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.72.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

