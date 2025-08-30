Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 52 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 75 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $537.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $416.00 and a twelve month high of $570.56. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.37.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. Wall Street Zen raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.57.

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total transaction of $1,106,197.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 51,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,748,812.80. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

