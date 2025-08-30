Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,439,000 after buying an additional 132,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,681,000 after buying an additional 89,622 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,330,000 after acquiring an additional 48,505 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 36,517 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 167,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35,221 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $121.40 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $122.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.41.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

