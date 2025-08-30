Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 17,536 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,536 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,752,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326,709 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $99,402,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $69,989,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,752,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $38,611,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.34. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.59.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

