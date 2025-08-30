Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,891 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMU

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Nestegg Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $236,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU opened at $21.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.0528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

