Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 90,675 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February $ZFEB

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February (BATS:ZFEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 90,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.56% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, PTM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February Trading Down 0.2%

BATS:ZFEB opened at $24.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.06.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr February Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr February (ZFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by Innovator.

