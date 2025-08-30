Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $350.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.38. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $376.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total value of $358,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 104,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,485,881.28. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,040. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,671 in the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

