Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 219,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the period. Allen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,566,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,155,000 after acquiring an additional 146,667 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $196,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 123,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,691.35. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on LNC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. National Bankshares set a $41.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LNC

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. Lincoln National Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.