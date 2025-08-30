Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 74,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

PAA opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 172.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

