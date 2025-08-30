Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 164 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STX opened at $167.40 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $173.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.77.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,976. The trade was a 87.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 478,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,632,720. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,379 shares of company stock valued at $37,090,768. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

