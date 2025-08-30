Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 18,101 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July $KJUL

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,101 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $125.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.