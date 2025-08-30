Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 25,523 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF $LGOV

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,523 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 588.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 235,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 116,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA LGOV opened at $21.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.29 million, a PE ratio of -11,264.43 and a beta of 0.12. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

