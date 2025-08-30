Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,374 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc $UTF

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $26.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

