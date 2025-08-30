Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 494 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $81,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $87.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average of $79.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

